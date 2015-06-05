June 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. officials suspect that hackers in China stole the
personal records of as many as four million people in one of the
most far-reaching breaches of government computers. (on.wsj.com/1GnprDy)
* Nike Inc's top officials signed a Brazilian
sponsorship deal that is a focus of the U.S. probe of alleged
corruption at soccer's governing body, highlighting the stakes
as prosecutors pursue bribery allegations dating back two
decades. (on.wsj.com/1MrFcsd)
* Greece and its creditors have agreed on some aspects of a
deal to unlock urgent bailout aid, but differences remain on its
soaring debt and the amount of fiscal pain the country will have
to swallow. (on.wsj.com/1KcHgVB)
* Dish Network's Charlie Ergen has courted many
potential merger partners over the years, but nothing ever came
of it. Some on Wall Street say things may be different in the
talks with T-Mobile. (on.wsj.com/1M9jhFt)
* OPEC is under pressure to prepare for Iran's full return
to the oil market if western sanctions are lifted, but the group
is unlikely to take action on the issue at its meeting on
Friday, delegates say. (on.wsj.com/1cB7nYS)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)