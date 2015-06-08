June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Calpers, the largest U.S. public pension fund, intends to sever ties with roughly half of the firms handling its money, one of the most aggressive industry moves yet to reduce fees paid to Wall Street investment managers. (on.wsj.com/1dpHnjM)

* The decades-old argument that trade agreements boost both exports and jobs at home is losing its political punch, even in some of the United States' most export-heavy regions. (on.wsj.com/1JBzaFB)

* The embattled co-chief executives of Deutsche Bank have announced their resignations, an abrupt move at one of the world's largest banks. They will be replaced by a former UBS finance chief. (on.wsj.com/1KURNWU)

* American media companies, including DirecTV and 21st Century Fox, have had business relationships with the sports-marketing firms at the center of the corruption scandal that has rocked international soccer. (on.wsj.com/1HVjwAq)

* Turkey's Islamist-rooted government lost its majority in national elections after 13 years in power, dealing a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's push to consolidate power. (on.wsj.com/1RWh04k)

* Agribusiness giant Monsanto's pursuit of rival Syngenta is sowing fears in the U.S. Farm Belt that another round of industry consolidation will eliminate a top competitor and boost prices for seeds and pesticides. (on.wsj.com/1AZQT88)

* General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell its private-equity-lending unit to Canada's largest pension fund, marking a major step in the industrial giant's retreat from banking, in one of the biggest finance takeovers since the credit crisis. (on.wsj.com/1KOcgtg)

* Smartphone startup Xiaomi used social networking to take on Apple and Samsung in China, and now it is looking overseas. (on.wsj.com/1BTsHPK)