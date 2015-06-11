US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as investors fret about retail
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to close)
June 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which invests for 18 million Canadians, won the bidding for General Electric Co's private-equity lending business, agreeing to pay $12 billion. (on.wsj.com/1QNnTCD)
* Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Irving Oil Ltd and others have quietly agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars into a compensation fund for victims of the deadly 2013 oil-train blast in Quebec, though the industry has maintained it was not responsible for the disaster. (on.wsj.com/1F9LiqV)
* The UK government will start selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group within months in a long-anticipated but highly symbolic move to show the country has moved on from the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1S6hbKp)
* With a young, increasingly busy and mobile audience, the allure of the dating app business can be intoxicating - and the market is big. But companies face challenges. (on.wsj.com/1e4n2Bu)
* Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab found malware believed to be used by Israeli spies that targeted three hotels that hosted nuclear talks between Iran and world powers. (on.wsj.com/1Iv89lL) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
