* The two biggest U.S. health insurers by revenue, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem Inc, are seeking to buy smaller rivals in a merger scramble aimed at cutting costs as the companies cope with the federal health-care overhaul. (on.wsj.com/1ejeSW9)

* Investors are counting on Uber Technologies Inc to upend the delivery business much as it has for taxis, but progress has been slow so far. (on.wsj.com/1ejeZAV)

* A computer failure has prevented the U.S. from issuing thousands of temporary and immigrant visas since June 9, leaving agricultural workers stranded in Mexico just as the summer harvest gets under way. (on.wsj.com/1ejf47z)

* A federal judge ruled that the U.S. government exceeded its authority in its 2008 rescue of AIG Inc, but the former AIG chief and thousands of shareholders did not win any of the $40 billion in damages they had sought. (on.wsj.com/1ejfeff)

* U.S. energy companies are slowing down their natural-gas production growth after years of furious pumping. (on.wsj.com/1ejfs6b)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the firm synonymous with Wall Street, is venturing onto Main Street as it plans to attract consumers and small businesses. (on.wsj.com/1ejfzi5)