US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
June 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Brian Williams will stay with NBC in an undisclosed role and Comcast Corp is expected to make Lester Holt permanent anchor of "Nightly News."(on.wsj.com/1TvTdKh)
* The Federal Communications Commission plans to fine AT&T Inc $100 million for allegedly deceiving consumers about unlimited wireless data plans, the agency said. (on.wsj.com/1TvTFIp)
* The head of Fox News, Roger Ailes, has enjoyed considerable autonomy while reporting to Rupert Murdoch. Under a new leadership structure at 21st Century Fox, he will report to Rupert Murdoch's sons.(on.wsj.com/1TvTOLW)
* A ruling by the California Labor Commission says an Uber driver was an employee of the company, not a contractor. The decision marks the latest setback for the ride-hailing company's labor model.(on.wsj.com/1TvTTz7)
* The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will replace the main image of its own founder, Alexander Hamilton, on the $10 bill, with a woman as yet to be determined. Hamilton will remain on the bill in a diminished way.(on.wsj.com/1TvIrn6)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.