METALS-Firmer copper prices pull most metals higher
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American Express Co is lifting its restrictions on merchants who accept its cards from steering customers to other brands, after a judge found the practice anticompetitive. (on.wsj.com/1LmvKFB)
* The empire that Martha Stewart built on fondant layer cakes and flower arrangements is poised to find a new home. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc is nearing an agreement to sell itself to Sequential Brands Group Inc .(on.wsj.com/1LmvMgH)
* The Federal Communications Commission adopted a rule giving telephone companies wider latitude in preventing robocalls and spam text messages to consumers. (on.wsj.com/1Lmw8Uu)
* Big debts run up by a state economic development fund and its alleged role in politics have roiled Malaysia's markets and led to calls for the prime minister to step aside.(on.wsj.com/1Lmwsmg)
* Oil-and-gas producer Saratoga Resources Inc has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing operating issues, an arbitration award against the company and the sharp decline in energy prices. (on.wsj.com/1LmwN8E) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves