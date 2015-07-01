July 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* At home and in the streets, Greeks are weighing the
monumental choice they have to make on Sunday: more financial
pain to stay with the euro, or the uncertainty of being cut
loose. (on.wsj.com/1dvP5Zt)
* Greece became the first developed country to default on
the International Monetary Fund, as the rescue program that has
sustained it for five years expired and its creditors rejected a
last-ditch effort to buy more time. (on.wsj.com/1U406Tl)
* French prosecutors have ordered two Uber executives to
stand trial on charges they enabled nonprofessional drivers to
operate illegal services. (on.wsj.com/1LSJic8)
* Children who accidentally burst laundry pods experience a
wide range of medical outcomes, making it hard to pinpoint what
makes these packets so much more potentially hazardous than
liquid detergent. (on.wsj.com/1Nu2iPi)
* Phil Knight has laid the groundwork for his exit from Nike
Inc, the company he started by selling shoes out of his
car trunk in the 1960s and built into the world's biggest
sportswear maker with $30 billion in revenue. (on.wsj.com/1dvP5Zt)
* The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and its creditors
were close to a deal that would allow the cash-strapped utility
to pay more than $400 million to bondholders, staving off what
investors feared might be the first default of many from the
U.S. commonwealth. (on.wsj.com/1NvUAUb)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)