* The shutdown of Greece's banking system is crippling
businesses and making it hard for people to pay their bills. The
freezing of Greece's banking system is the most dramatic moment
of the country's five-year debt crisis - and perhaps its most
pivotal. Since Monday, Greeks can get only 60 euros a day at
cash machines and can't transfer money abroad. (on.ft.com/1C0Frto)
* Puerto Rico's economic problems stem in some part from how
the U.S. commonwealth has to operate under the same minimum-wage
rules as the more prosperous 50 states. (on.wsj.com/1IuDyGC)
* President Barack Obama formally announced that the United
States is renewing diplomatic relations with Cuba and called on
Congress to lift the long-standing embargo, setting in motion
what is likely to be a longer and more uncertain battle on
Capitol Hill to dismantle laws keeping the trade and travel bans
in place. (on.wsj.com/1Nx3eBP)
* The Justice Department is investigating whether U.S.
airlines colluded on expansion plans, amid concerns from
consumer advocates and politicians that the industry is trying
to control capacity to keep airfares high. The four largest U.S.
airlines - American Airlines Group, United Continental Holdings,
Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines - confirmed that they
are part of the probe and said they are cooperating. (on.wsj.com/1R5NE6B)
* Sealed Air Corp, the original seller of Bubble
Wrap since 1960, is rolling out a revamped version of its
signature product. Dubbed iBubble Wrap, the new packaging is
sold in flat plastic sheets that the shipper fills with air
using a custom-made pump. The inflated bubbles look much like
traditional Bubble Wrap, with one key difference: They don't
burst when pressure is applied. (on.wsj.com/1f38DG9)
* The U.S. government's release of new data on
health-insurer payments under the Affordable Care Act is roiling
the industry, including potentially affecting the timing of any
deal for Humana Inc, as suitors pore over the detailed
information disclosed late Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1UaSBde)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)