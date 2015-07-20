July 20 The following are the top stories in the
* The Obama administration has launched an aggressive
campaign to try to allay the fears of allies in the Middle East
over the Iran nuclear deal. (on.wsj.com/1HDHrae)
* Syngenta plans a series of meetings with
investors as it contends with frustration from some shareholders
over its rejection of a roughly $45 billion takeover effort by
rival agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. (on.wsj.com/1Swm4uw)
* The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul, the most sweeping
financial legislation in a generation, turns five this week.
Debate over the law's impact continues to rage. Proponents say
it made the financial system safer by making banks less risky.
Detractors say the law has hurt smaller banks and hamstrung the
economy. (on.wsj.com/1Sw9A68)
* Across China, a painful restructuring toward slower, more
sustainable growth has pared manufacturing's share of the
world's second-largest economy, forcing companies to adapt or
founder. (on.wsj.com/1KfrFGm)
* The ruling executive committee of soccer's world governing
body returned to Zurich on Sunday for its first meeting since
FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced in June that he would be
resigning. The top item on Monday's agenda is setting a date for
the hastily called presidential election, which is expected to
fall between December and March. (on.wsj.com/1CR1e7k)
