* The Federal Reserve sent a message to the largest U.S.
financial firms: Staying big is going to cost you. The Fed's
warning, articulated in a pair of rules it finalized Monday, is
among the central bank's starkest postcrisis regulatory moves
pressing Wall Street banks to reconsider their size and appetite
for risk. (on.wsj.com/1HLHJdc)
* Ohio Governor John Kasich on Tuesday will become the 16th
- and perhaps final - major Republican candidate to enter the
2016 presidential race, rounding out the crowded field with his
own brand of compassionate conservatism and blunt talk. (on.wsj.com/1fivJIg)
* Ten years ago, the People's Bank of China unpegged the
yuan from the U.S. dollar. Yet the currency remains tightly
controlled, leading to one of the longest streaks of stable
trading since that time. (on.wsj.com/1MEs0Qu)
* A&P plans to sell or close its remaining stores as part of
its return to bankruptcy court, spelling the likely demise of
the oldest U.S. supermarket chain and highlighting the perils
for traditional grocers. (on.wsj.com/1OhhDCA)
* Qualcomm Inc is expected to conduct a sweeping
strategic review that will look at the possibility of a breakup,
among other options, after an activist investor pushed for
change at the chipmaker. (on.wsj.com/1gKPKbx)
* Puerto Rico's financial crisis has accelerated a
continuing exodus of residents to the U.S. mainland, straining
communities on the receiving end. The change has been especially
apparent in Florida, which attracts the most arrivals. (on.wsj.com/1HMPFLl)
