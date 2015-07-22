July 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Top lawmakers and the White House are in the early stages of discussing an ambitious overhaul of how the United States taxes its multinational firms, according to officials involved in the effort. (on.wsj.com/1gN84AZ)

* Western companies eager to take advantage of the new nuclear agreement with Iran face a host of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.(on.wsj.com/1MHg6oZ)

* Gawker CEO Nick Denton is struggling to right the ship of his digital-media company, faced with high legal costs to defend against a suit filed by Hulk Hogan and the reputational damage caused by a yanked blog post. (on.wsj.com/1HHzVLK)

* Apple Inc's quarterly profit surged 38 percent, boosted again by strong demand for the company's latest iPhones and robust growth in China where sales more than doubled. (on.wsj.com/1JeG6JA)

* Thousands of medical providers signed up to bill Medicare using questionable addresses, and dozens of doctors enrolled despite disciplinary actions by state medical boards, according to a congressional probe of the program. (on.wsj.com/1KiSHwA)

* Momentum is building to let more housing authorities impose time limits or work requirements on tenants who move into public housing or receive the federal rental subsidy known as Section 8. (on.wsj.com/1gNkoBe)

* Ten months after a BP Plc rig exploded, killing 11 workers and spewing millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, Chief Executive Bob Dudley sat beside Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, and announced a "transformational" deal to help the struggling company start growing again. (on.wsj.com/1Ie1U2K)

* Federal regulators are poised to approve AT&T Inc's $49 billion acquisition of DirecTV, clearing the way for the biggest media deal of the past year. (on.wsj.com/1CTXphKK)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)