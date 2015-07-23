MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Anthem Inc is nearing a deal to buy Cigna for more than $48 billion in a transaction that would dramatically reshape the health-insurance industry. (on.wsj.com/1HK0Q9A)
* Bank of America shook up its management team Wednesday, months after regulators chastised the firm's leadership after another flubbed "stress test" submission. (on.wsj.com/1LEftOe)
* Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, an outspoken bull on China, says the country's recent stock-market rout will likely have broad, far-reaching repercussions. (on.wsj.com/1Jzj4Zx)
* Chinese oil firm Cnooc bought Canada's Nexen in 2013 for global reach. Now Nexen's poor productivity and a July spill place it high among soured bets by China's state-controlled oil companies. (on.wsj.com/1IfgiHO)
* The Pentagon is moving toward providing Ukraine with bigger, longer-range radar to help it counter artillery being used by Russia-backed rebels, as U.S. military officials signal a growing willingness to bolster the country's defenses. (on.wsj.com/1Jg1YUR)
* The White House's efforts to sell Congress on its nuclear accord with Iran produced a small uptick in support from the administration's allies this week, though many others remained on the fence. (on.wsj.com/1TSmApe) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024