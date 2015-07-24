July 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Larry Robbins's Glenview Capital Management has made realized and paper gains of more than $3.2 billion since it started betting on hospitals and insurers in the wake of the health-care overhaul. (on.wsj.com/1GIqTdn)

* Last year's international inspection effort rid Syria of many chemical weapons, but U.S. intelligence agencies now believe the Assad regime didn't give up everything. (on.wsj.com/1Lz8UOH)

* A gunman opened fire at a movie theater in Louisiana on Thursday night, killing at least one person and injuring at least six others before shooting himself, officials said. The shooting took place at the Grand Theatre in the city of Lafayette, said Clay Henry, vice president of operations for Acadian Ambulance. (on.wsj.com/1g8D4eM)

* Turkey agreed to allow the United States to use its soil to launch airstrikes against Islamic State forces in neighboring Syria, in a major shift long sought by Washington. (on.wsj.com/1SERYoC)

* Millennials are flocking to the Mile High City, but it isn't the nearby ski slopes, microbreweries or urban hiking trails that are attracting them: It's the jobs. A shared office space called Industry, in the popular River North Art District, stands as an example of the entrepreneurial forces that are luring a flood of young professionals here. (on.wsj.com/1RWksiJ)

* The case of Sandra Bland, the black woman found dead in a Texas cell this month after she was arrested following a traffic stop, has brought renewed attention to the issue of suicides in U.S. jails. Suicides remain the second most common cause of death in jails after illness-ahead of accidents and homicides-although the suicide rate in jails has dropped sharply over the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1IpW44E)