July 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Larry Robbins's Glenview Capital Management has made
realized and paper gains of more than $3.2 billion since it
started betting on hospitals and insurers in the wake of the
health-care overhaul. (on.wsj.com/1GIqTdn)
* Last year's international inspection effort rid Syria of
many chemical weapons, but U.S. intelligence agencies now
believe the Assad regime didn't give up everything. (on.wsj.com/1Lz8UOH)
* A gunman opened fire at a movie theater in Louisiana on
Thursday night, killing at least one person and injuring at
least six others before shooting himself, officials said. The
shooting took place at the Grand Theatre in the city of
Lafayette, said Clay Henry, vice president of operations for
Acadian Ambulance. (on.wsj.com/1g8D4eM)
* Turkey agreed to allow the United States to use its soil
to launch airstrikes against Islamic State forces in neighboring
Syria, in a major shift long sought by Washington. (on.wsj.com/1SERYoC)
* Millennials are flocking to the Mile High City, but it
isn't the nearby ski slopes, microbreweries or urban hiking
trails that are attracting them: It's the jobs. A shared office
space called Industry, in the popular River North Art District,
stands as an example of the entrepreneurial forces that are
luring a flood of young professionals here. (on.wsj.com/1RWksiJ)
* The case of Sandra Bland, the black woman found dead in a
Texas cell this month after she was arrested following a traffic
stop, has brought renewed attention to the issue of suicides in
U.S. jails. Suicides remain the second most common cause of
death in jails after illness-ahead of accidents and
homicides-although the suicide rate in jails has dropped sharply
over the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1IpW44E)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)