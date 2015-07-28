July 28 The following are the top stories in the
* The Obama administration plans to restore federal funding
for prison inmates to take college courses, a potentially
controversial move that comes amid a broader push to overhaul
the criminal justice system. (on.wsj.com/1IDgh7h)
* The National Security Agency will destroy the telephone
records of millions of Americans it has collected over almost 10
years once it has resolved pending litigation and implemented a
new surveillance law. (on.wsj.com/1Kv0jcK)
* When Mylan NV moved its legal home to the
Netherlands it gained not just tax savings, but a Dutch
corporate rule book that gave it more levers to resist
takeovers, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $40
billion proposal. (on.wsj.com/1IpYKxp)
* Procter & Gamble Co is expected to soon name David
Taylor as CEO, succeeding A.G. Lafley, who came out of
retirement to take a second stint running the company. (on.wsj.com/1I5Yekt)
* With its decision to end auto production in the United
States, Mitsubishi Motors Corp has become the latest
second-tier car maker to shift its focus away from crowded,
mature markets to smaller emerging economies. (on.wsj.com/1Ku8ZD9)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)