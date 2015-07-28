July 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration plans to restore federal funding for prison inmates to take college courses, a potentially controversial move that comes amid a broader push to overhaul the criminal justice system. (on.wsj.com/1IDgh7h)

* The National Security Agency will destroy the telephone records of millions of Americans it has collected over almost 10 years once it has resolved pending litigation and implemented a new surveillance law. (on.wsj.com/1Kv0jcK)

* When Mylan NV moved its legal home to the Netherlands it gained not just tax savings, but a Dutch corporate rule book that gave it more levers to resist takeovers, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $40 billion proposal. (on.wsj.com/1IpYKxp)

* Procter & Gamble Co is expected to soon name David Taylor as CEO, succeeding A.G. Lafley, who came out of retirement to take a second stint running the company. (on.wsj.com/1I5Yekt)

* With its decision to end auto production in the United States, Mitsubishi Motors Corp has become the latest second-tier car maker to shift its focus away from crowded, mature markets to smaller emerging economies. (on.wsj.com/1Ku8ZD9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)