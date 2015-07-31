July 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the trans-Atlantic rivalry for banking supremacy, U.S.
banks are preparing to pounce, with executives touting the gloom
emanating from their European counterparts as a big opportunity
to press their newfound advantage. (on.wsj.com/1MxAyL6)
* Accident investigators appeared tantalizingly close to
determining whether a piece of plane debris belongs to Malaysia
Airlines Flight 370, but still faced a long and complex process
in trying to solve one of the world's greatest aviation
mysteries. (on.wsj.com/1eEPWHK)
* Diageo and other global spirits companies are
expanding across Africa, targeting even the poorest consumers
with liquor made locally and sold cheaply. The global spirits
industry sees Africa as the final frontier - a potentially huge
market that is largely untapped. (on.wsj.com/1I6daRR)
* Comcast Corp struck a deal with Verizon
Communications Inc in 2011 giving it the right to sell
wireless service using the carrier's network at set terms and
pricing. But as the company again explores a wireless offering,
the deal is looking dated. (on.wsj.com/1Ub8BLi)
* Cargill's Black River Asset Management plans to shutter
four of its hedge funds and return more than $1 billion to
investors over the next several months, the latest agricultural
giant to reassess its investment ambitions. (on.wsj.com/1IO7aR7)
* The U.S. economy emerged from its winter lull with a
moderate spring rebound, but the historically sluggish expansion
is looking even more sluggish as it enters year seven. (on.wsj.com/1ODCb8K)
* Despite a government crackdown on extremists in Pakistan,
one group operates openly in Karachi and elsewhere and is
believed to serve as a recruiting ground for militants. (on.wsj.com/1DefGq4)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)