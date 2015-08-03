BRIEF-Alpha Grissin postpones the hearing of the bankruptcy petition filed to Nov. 7, 2018
Aug 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized the use of air power to defend a new U.S.-backed fighting force in Syria should it come under attack from Syrian government forces or other groups. (on.wsj.com/1HjRYDX)
* Delaware, the most popular state for corporate registrations, now has challengers who say it doesn't offer enough protections against shareholder lawsuits. (on.wsj.com/1IT1sNO)
* A new rule mandating the first-ever federal limits on power-plant carbon emissions aims to change the way Americans make and consume electricity, accelerating a shift already under way toward cleaner fuels, renewable energy and consumer-generated power. (on.wsj.com/1MGHruI)
* Coal Miner Alpha Natural Resources is expected to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday to cut its more than $3 billion debt load. (on.wsj.com/1eMiRJZ)
* China's answer to Airbnb Inc, Tujia.com, raised $300 million in its latest funding round, underscoring strong investor demand for Chinese startups despite volatility in the country's domestic stock market. The fundraising valued the Chinese home-rental site at more than $1 billion, just a fraction of the $25.5 billion valuation Airbnb achieved in June. (on.wsj.com/1IFpZ7d)
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.