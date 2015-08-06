Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Activist investor William Ackman has built a $5.5 billion
stake in Mondelez International Inc and will argue the
maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers needs to cut costs and
grow revenue, or sell to a rival like Kraft Heinz Co. (on.wsj.com/1P7qt6X)
* Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed that the
aircraft debris found on Réunion Island came from Malaysia
Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared over a year ago. The
development marked the first concrete evidence of the missing
plane but left unanswered why it crashed. (on.wsj.com/1SQGlAq)
* Companies must start disclosing the pay gap between their
top boss and rank-and-file employees under one of the most
significant post-crisis rules addressing executive pay,
launching a period of uncertainty for companies over whether the
disclosure will rile up shareholders, employees and the broader
public. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday
voted 3-2 to approve the measure, with the panel's two
Republican members opposing it. (on.wsj.com/1hkfI6b)
* Car makers recalled more vehicles in the U.S. through the
end of July than during any other similar time frame except
2014, furthering a significant shift for manufacturers facing a
crackdown on safety lapses. (on.wsj.com/1hkraP5)
* The hotel industry is urging the U.S. government to reject
the proposed merger between online travel agents Expedia Inc
and Orbitz Worldwide Inc, arguing the combined
company would control the online booking market and be able to
impose higher costs on the industry. (on.wsj.com/1SRjgOc)
* Planet Fitness Inc priced its initial public offering at
$16 a share, the high end of expectations, according to a person
familiar with the offering. The deal raised $216 million by
selling 13.5 million shares, according to the person. The budget
fitness chain, which is known for its $10 monthly memberships,
and certain selling stockholders were planning to sell shares at
$14 to $16 apiece, according to regulatory filings. (on.wsj.com/1MQLKCK)
