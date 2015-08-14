Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A bleak debt forecast for Greece is raising pressure on Europe to grant the country softer loan terms and showing how far Athens is from escaping its marathon crisis.(on.wsj.com/1TyxqP8)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold a Colombian mining operation to Murray Energy at a steep loss, marking the bank's exit from the coal business and Murray's international expansion. (on.wsj.com/1PolyPg)

* Coca-Cola Co elevated James Quincey, an insider, to the No. 2 job of president and chief operating officer amid board concern that Chairman and CEO Muhtar Kent needed a powerful deputy to help manage the far-flung business empire and try to reverse flagging soda sales. (on.wsj.com/1LafBGZ)

* U.S. authorities are asking European counterparts to seize about $1 billion in assets related to a criminal probe of alleged bribes paid by three global telecom companies, Vimpelcom Ltd, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and TeliaSonera AB , to secure wireless licenses in Uzbekistan. (on.wsj.com/1NtnfcM)

* Electric-car maker Tesla Motors plans to sell $500 million in stock to fund its hefty spending on projects like its coming Model 3 vehicle and an advanced battery factory in Nevada. (on.wsj.com/1Lagyiq)