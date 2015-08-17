Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Pentagon plans to sharply expand the number of U.S. drone flights over the next four years, giving military commanders access to more intelligence and greater firepower to keep up with a sprouting number of global hot spots, a senior defense official said. (on.wsj.com/1MsPU3d)

* Etsy Inc, the online marketplace for artisans, works to keep its business "mindful, transparent and humane," but that became tricky when it crafted a new tax strategy. (on.wsj.com/1MsQ36E)

* For U.S. nursing homes, Medicare's rules can provide a financial incentive to increase rehabilitative therapy for patients who may not benefit from extra care. (on.wsj.com/1MsQ76o)

* In an unusual legal battle set to begin this week, Promontory Financial Group plans to challenge a move by New York's state banking regulator to block the consulting firm from advising New York-based banks in some cases. (on.wsj.com/1MsQaPR)

* Donald Trump is calling for the deportation of millions of immigrants living in the United States illegally and for the end of automatic citizenship for children born to foreigners on U.S. soil, adding specifics to the hard-line immigration stance that first helped his Republican presidential campaign take flight. (on.wsj.com/1MsQa2e)

* Alibaba Group is fighting an aggressive ground war to keep its top e-commerce spot against a pack of rivals, suggesting China's biggest online vendor may not be as invulnerable as it seems. (on.wsj.com/1MsQdv1)