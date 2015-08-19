Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The sudden devaluation of the yuan is proving cataclysmic for investors who watched the currency climb for a decade and made bets that depended on it holding stead. (on.wsj.com/1gVQY3s)

- U.S. airlines are producing their biggest profits ever. But instead of clear skies, they are encountering problems that their recent prosperity, in some cases, is making worse. (on.wsj.com/1gVR0Za)

- Hillary Clinton again dismissed criticism of her use of a private email server as politically minded attacks, as a federal judge prepares for a hearing amid a host of lawsuits over her communications while she was secretary of state. (on.wsj.com/1gVRbE2)

- Local law-enforcement agencies in the United States are buying cellphone-tracking devices that are cheaper and smaller than earlier systems, partly because they might not require court orders. (on.wsj.com/1gVRkam)

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first pill designed to boost sexual desire in women, but studies show some serious side effects, including drowsiness, fainting and nausea. (on.wsj.com/1gVRmPI)

- Vaio Corp plans to start selling laptops at Microsoft Corp retail stores in the United States in October, Chief Executive Yoshimi Ota said in an interview. The company also plans a move into Brazil, with Positivo Informatica, a Brazilian computer manufacturer, making and distributing PCs designed by the Japanese company. (on.wsj.com/1J2sz6e)

- The doubling of student debt since the recession, to $1.19 trillion, has stoked a national discussion over how to rein in college costs and debt and is becoming a major issue in the 2016 presidential race. Little noted in the outcry is the disproportionate role played by postgraduate borrowers, who now account for roughly 40 percent of all student debt but represent just 14 percent of students in higher education. (on.wsj.com/1hLGhRL)

- Fund manager Mario Gabelli topped Wall Street CEO pay in 2014 staying true to Gamco's model of choosing investments amid the rise of passively managed funds.(on.wsj.com/1hLGuo6) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)