- Marine Le Pen's quest to transform France's far-right
National Front party from a fringe movement into a dominant
force in European politics is hitting a fundamental obstacle:
her father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen. (on.wsj.com/1hNsc6q)
- The Federal Reserve faces a potential cliffhanger about
whether to raise interest rates at its September meeting, a
decision that will test Chairwoman Janet Yellen's ability to
lead an uncertain policy-making committee. (on.wsj.com/1hNscDF)
- Hillary Clinton's campaign said emails on the private
server she used when secretary of state contained material that
is now classified, the clearest explanation thus far of an issue
that has roiled her bid for the presidency. (on.wsj.com/1hNsgmM)
- Influential law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz on
Tuesday called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to
consider allowing U.S. companies to do away with the obligatory
updates, one of the most important rituals on Wall Street and in
corporate America, suggesting that they distract executives from
long-term goals. (on.wsj.com/1hNshHk)
- As French authorities crack down in the port of Calais,
thousands of more well-heeled migrants trying to reach the UK
are turning to smuggling rings that promise a safer passage. (on.wsj.com/1hNslqp)
- Coinciding campaign events miles apart in New Hampshire
offered a uniquely split-screen perspective on the sprawling,
volatile Republican primary contest. Jeb Bush, a former two-term
governor of Florida, kin to two American presidents and policy
wonk, is favored by many in the GOP establishment, but hasn't
ignited the conservative grass roots. Donald Trump, a blustery
reality-television star who has never held public office, is
openly mocked by GOP leaders and mobbed by voters wherever he
goes. (on.wsj.com/1hNsmuG)
