- When oil prices started to edge down a year ago, most
energy mavens thought the drop would be small and short-lived.
Instead, the price of crude has plunged by almost 60 percent
from its 2014 peak.
- With sales of DVDs, videogames and traditional packaged
software slumping for years, more U.S. state and local
governments are eyeing technologies, such as streaming video
subscriptions and cloud computing, to help make up for hundreds
of millions of dollars or more in lost revenue.
- Boeing Co and supplier GKN Plc are
wrestling to produce a crucial component for the updated version
of its workhorse 737 jet, amid concerns that a shortage could
derail ambitious plans to boost production.
- Biases can creep into complex computer code despite even
the best efforts to keep it out. Computer scientists are just
starting to study the problem and devise ways to guard against
it.
- One of Joe Biden's top challenges is determining whether
he could corner enough support from working-class Americans and
independents to make him a formidable threat to Hillary Clinton.
(on.wsj.com/1J8V2Hi)
- A new Pentagon report says China's reclamation of landmass
among a string of artificial islands in the South China Sea has
grown dramatically in recent months, and that Beijing is
aggressively patrolling the waters there to assert its
territorial claims.
