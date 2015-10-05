Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co has drawn a big investment from activist shareholder Nelson Peltz, adding urgency to the industrial conglomerate's effort to revive its long-depressed stock price. (on.wsj.com/1MTG3To)

- American Apparel Inc is completing plans to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday morning, people familiar with the situation said, the latest setback for a company that was thrown into chaos after a battle to oust founder Dov Charney. (on.wsj.com/1M5oKQO)

- Two top Volkswagen engineers who found they could not deliver as promised a clean diesel engine for the U.S. market are at the center of a company probe into the installation of engine software designed to fool regulators, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ORHC7z)

- The United States and 11 countries around the Pacific were in the home stretch on talks to complete a sweeping trade agreement that would lower barriers to goods and services and set commercial rules of the road for two-fifths of the world's economy. (on.wsj.com/1VybZEk)

- A Glencore Plc oil pact with Chad last year and troubles with other similar deals are shedding light on how the company's energy business has taken some banks into risky areas that are causing jitters as commodity prices fall. (on.wsj.com/1OgFNkm)

- With the threat of a strike at Ford Motor Co averted, United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams will attempt to restart negotiations with Fiat Chrysler this week as he looks to salvage a new national contract. (on.wsj.com/1Nfhfbp)

- Walt Disney Co is considering demand-based pricing at its domestic theme parks, making tickets cost extra or come with more restrictions during peak times like weekends and cost less on slower days. (on.wsj.com/1KZIX60)

- Connecticut has roughly half of what it needs to pay future retirement benefits for its workers, meaning the state is wrestling with financial distress rivaling that of Kentucky or Illinois. (on.wsj.com/1PZxDug) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)