Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boardroom drama is intensifying at Viacom Inc amid questions about the health of Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone, as Wall Street ponders what the struggling media giant might look like without him. (on.wsj.com/1QXSaPX)

- DraftKings and FanDuel scrambled to contain fallout as questions arose over whether the billion-dollar fantasy-sports startups do enough to police employees who have access to inside data. (on.wsj.com/1Rt7sNq)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are running up against wary investors in an attempt to shed leveraged loans backing the buyout of online clothing retailer FullBeauty Brands. (on.wsj.com/1Rt7AN3)

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving toward new rules giving borrowers more rights to sue banks and credit-card companies, the agency's latest attempt to shift the balance of power to consumers from financial institutions. (on.wsj.com/1Lh4ZFd)

- Shiite lawmakers and militia leaders in Iraq are urging Russia to launch air strikes on Islamic State militants in their country. (on.wsj.com/1hpDWLx)

- Private-equity giant TPG has closed its first high-risk real-estate fund, raising more than $2 billion in commitments at a time when big investors' appetite for real-estate risk is increasing. (on.wsj.com/1LgYbHu) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)