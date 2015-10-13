Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Michael Dell stepped out of the limelight when he took
Dell Inc private two years ago. Now he is back with what
promises to be the biggest tech deal in history, a $67 billion
acquisition of EMC. (on.wsj.com/1GEeXem)
- Smashburger Master LLC, one of the upmarket chains shaking
up the burger business, said it agreed to sell a 40 percent
stake to Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines for
$100 million. (on.wsj.com/1MnWPHu)
- Barclays Plc is preparing to name former J.P.
Morgan Chase & Co executive James Staley as its next
CEO, as the British institution turns to an American investment
banker to lead it out of a rut.(on.wsj.com/1jtFIN8)
- Ford Motor Co said it will invest 11.4 billion yuan,
or $1.8 billion, over the next five years to research how to add
greater smartphone connectivity, autonomous driving and other
smartcar features to its products in China, where its sales have
been slipping amid industry-wide weakness and rising
competition.(on.wsj.com/1jliDwA)
- Moscow's intervention in Syria's multisided civil war has
spurred some of the country's fractious rebels to fight
together, offering another shot at a more unified front against
the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies. (on.wsj.com/1WYwDKW)
- Pressure is building on Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak ahead of a no-confidence vote next week amid probes into
the troubled state investment fund he heads. (on.wsj.com/1LrDxEJ)
- Fortress Investment Group plans to close its
flagship macro hedge fund after heavy losses and investor
withdrawals.(on.wsj.com/1MulnCW)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)