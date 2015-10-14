Oct 14 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As part of a broad probe into allegations of money laundering and corruption, investigators at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department have begun examining Goldman Sachs's role in a series of transactions at 1Malaysia Development Bhd, people familiar with the matter said.(on.wsj.com/1GcwoHP)

- Investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 have concluded that a Russian-made missile struck the Boeing 777 jetliner. (on.wsj.com/1QnLjzm)

- The SEC is readying civil charges against snack maker Mondelez for alleged accounting violations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a probe of payments its Cadbury unit made in India.(on.wsj.com/1jmvK0L)

- Singapore's central bank put the local currency on a slower pace of appreciation, easing its currency policy for the second time this year, to support its sputtering economy as China's slowdown casts an increasingly large shadow on growth prospects in the region.(on.wsj.com/1NFKPan)

- JPMorgan reported third-quarter results Tuesday that disappointed some investors as revenue fell 7 percent. But some of the bank's shrinkage was by design, an effort to become simpler and less sprawling as new capital regulations are set to roll out in coming years. (on.wsj.com/1OvACgx)

- Twitter will slash up to 336 jobs, or 8 percent of its global workforce, marking the first mass layoff in the company's nine-year history as it tries to refocus its priorities under its new chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1VPKBSb)

- BHP Billiton is planning to sell around $3 billion of U.S. dollar hybrid bonds this week, according to a deal notice and a person familiar with the deal. The plan is the latest test of reviving demand for commodity-related investments. (on.wsj.com/1NFMw7H)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)