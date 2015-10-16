UPDATE 4-Pearson shares jump on new cost-cuts, investors rebel at AGM
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
Oct 16 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Under pressure from regulators, laboratory firm Theranos Inc has stopped collecting tiny vials of blood drawn from finger pricks for all but one of its tests, according to a person familiar with the matter, backing away from a method the company has touted as it rose to become one of Silicon Valley's hottest startups. (on.wsj.com/1RLpPgZ)
- The world's biggest airline faces its biggest merger-integration test this weekend, when American Airlines shifts its US Airways unit onto its reservation system. (on.wsj.com/1MFMgnF)
- Albertsons Co's postponed initial public stock offering marks a setback for the beefed-up rival to supermarket leader Kroger Co, as it seeks to pare debt and invest in store upgrades to woo fickle U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NfiODm)
- Tech-startup incubator Y Combinator has raised a $700 million venture-capital fund aimed at expanding ownership stakes in its most successful companies. (on.wsj.com/1ZHlxfR)
- Netflix is facing skepticism from credit card industry executives and experts after the firm said payment miscues contributed to worse-than-expected subscriber results.(on.wsj.com/1MGgGpW)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.