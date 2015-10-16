Oct 16 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Under pressure from regulators, laboratory firm Theranos Inc has stopped collecting tiny vials of blood drawn from finger pricks for all but one of its tests, according to a person familiar with the matter, backing away from a method the company has touted as it rose to become one of Silicon Valley's hottest startups. (on.wsj.com/1RLpPgZ)

- The world's biggest airline faces its biggest merger-integration test this weekend, when American Airlines shifts its US Airways unit onto its reservation system. (on.wsj.com/1MFMgnF)

- Albertsons Co's postponed initial public stock offering marks a setback for the beefed-up rival to supermarket leader Kroger Co, as it seeks to pare debt and invest in store upgrades to woo fickle U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NfiODm)

- Tech-startup incubator Y Combinator has raised a $700 million venture-capital fund aimed at expanding ownership stakes in its most successful companies. (on.wsj.com/1ZHlxfR)

- Netflix is facing skepticism from credit card industry executives and experts after the firm said payment miscues contributed to worse-than-expected subscriber results.(on.wsj.com/1MGgGpW)

