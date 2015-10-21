Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
- JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to relinquishing
control of a $22 billion private equity business, turning loose
part of a firm it acquired before the financial crisis and
helped quadruple in size. (on.wsj.com/1QQKLSU)
- Yum Brands, once one of the biggest success
stories among foreign companies in China, plans to split off its
China business after years of unsuccessful efforts to get it
back on track. (on.wsj.com/1GnCnd3)
- Ferrari NV priced the shares in its IPO at the
top end of a previously announced range, valuing the luxury car
maker at $9.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1jzPJcb)
- U.S. and Russian officials have signed an agreement that
American officials said was meant to mitigate chances of mid-air
incidents in the skies over Syria. (on.wsj.com/1PyUakw)
- Comcast Corp is seeking to harness viewing data
from set-top boxes and streaming apps used by its millions of
cable-TV subscribers to create products it can license to other
companies, according to people familiar with its plans. (on.wsj.com/1MBqmxm)
- The New York federal prosecutor who shut down the U.S.
online poker industry four years ago has now set his sights on
the daily fantasy-sports business, according to people familiar
with the matter. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office in the
Southern District of New York is investigating whether the
business model behind daily fantasy-sports firms like DraftKings
Inc and FanDuel Inc violates federal law, some of the people
said. (on.wsj.com/1MD5m9r)
