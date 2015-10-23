Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Plunging currencies in mineral-rich nations are helping some companies cut production costs and expand output of commodities such as iron ore and coal, contributing to gluts that are driving prices down. (on.wsj.com/1MGXrYQ)

- Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said his office would move to dismiss insider trading charges against a former senior employee of SAC Capital Advisors and six analysts, in response to an appeals court ruling last year that said prosecutors had stretched the limits of the law. (on.wsj.com/1LQvVfd)

- Google parent Alphabet Inc reported big gains from searches on mobile phones, tight controls on expenses and its first stock buyback, sending its shares up 9 percent to a record. (on.wsj.com/1QZnONx)

- The United Auto Workers, fresh from securing member approval of a labor contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , is turning its attention to wage negotiations at General Motors Co where union leaders believe they have the best chance of hammering out a quick deal. (on.wsj.com/1KsEo2P)

- Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in discussions to pay as much as $150 million combined to end several investigations and one lawsuit alleging improprieties related to their "dark pools," according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GX1IFv) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)