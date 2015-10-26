Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Interviews with former employees, doctors who prescribe
Valeant drugs and patients indicate that the ties between
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and mail-order pharmacy
Philidor are more interconnected than previously disclosed. (on.wsj.com/1PN2fC7)
- Quarterly profits and sales from big American companies
are poised to fall for the first time since the recession, as
some industrial firms warn of a pullback in spending. (on.wsj.com/1PNfK4I)
- The United Auto Workers has struck a tentative labor deal
with General Motors Co, avoiding a strike that would have
dented the company's U.S. production and clearing the path for
members to vote on the proposal, which sets pay and benefits for
the next four years. (on.wsj.com/1i7Txjo)
- Volkswagen AG has suspended a larger number of
employees than previously acknowledged following a
recommendation from the law firm conducting an internal probe
into the auto maker's emissions cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/206CErv)
- Citigroup Inc is testing new technology with
automated-teller-machine maker Diebold Inc that would
allow customers to withdraw money with an eyeball scan or a code
on a smartphone instead of a card swipe. (on.wsj.com/1GBW3tQ)
- Wal Mart Stores is looking to boost sales with
fewer products, adding to tensions with its suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1Ml2N1A)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)