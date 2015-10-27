Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of
artificial islands claimed by China, in a direct challenge to
Beijing that raises the stakes in an expanding, multination
territorial dispute.(on.wsj.com/1H5uNi9)
- A state banking regulator is poised to fine Goldman Sachs
Group Inc $50 million for a former employee's alleged
obtaining and sharing of confidential supervisory materials from
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.(on.wsj.com/1H5yBjE)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
defended itself, saying it had properly accounted for its
relationships with specialty pharmacies and had found no illegal
activity at the company. But not all investors were convinced,
and the shares continued their slide.(on.wsj.com/1ibkTVO)
- General Motors, which has been delivering some of
the richest operating profits in its 107-year history, has
decided to do something it hasn't done in nearly a decade: give
its veteran U.S. factory workers a raise. (on.wsj.com/1OTv6ol)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer
by revenue, asked the Federal Aviation Administration in a
letter for permission to use outdoor unmanned aircraft to test
everything from package delivery to inventory management. To
date, drone tests "have been strictly limited to indoor tests,"
the retailer said in the letter, which was submitted Monday. (on.wsj.com/1OTvmUo)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)