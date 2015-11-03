Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- TransCanada Corp, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline on Monday asked the U.S. government to suspend its permit application, throwing the politically fraught project into an indefinite state of limbo. (on.wsj.com/1Mdooal)

- Vice Media, known for its edgy reporting on everything from war zones to hallucinogens, is poised to get its own TV channel in a deal with A+E, according to people familiar with the matter. Vice is also in talks to get an investment of roughly $200 million from Disney. (on.wsj.com/1iz97EY)

- As short seller Andrew Left's eagerly awaited report on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International falls flat, he faces allegations of his own. Left is facing legal action from Hong Kong securities regulators, who allege he published false information about a Chinese property developer in 2012. A Hong Kong tribunal recently dismissed Left's application to stay the proceedings against him, securities regulators said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1WvlrUb)

- Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is near a deal to invest $1 billion in a company created by Chinese startups Meituan and Dianping, as part of a fundraising round that could value the firm at $20 billion. (on.wsj.com/20pjZaH)

- Russia's top aviation official dismissed an assertion by the airline involved in a passenger jet crash in Egypt that pilot error and technical defects could be ruled out as causes. (on.wsj.com/20pkCRm)