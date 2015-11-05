Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard military force hacked email and social media accounts of Obama administration officials in recent weeks in attacks believed to be tied to the arrest in Tehran of an Iranian-American businessman, U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/1Ha91PA)

- Federal financial regulators have generally done more to hire minority workers and promote women than the companies they oversee, but most of the agencies haven't yet fully implemented requirements to increase racial and gender diversity included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, according to a new report. (on.wsj.com/1SqtnWc)

- U.K. authorities said they fear that a bomb could have brought down the Russian jetliner that crashed in Egypt Saturday, becoming the first government to publicly raise the specter of terrorism. The Airbus A321 jetliner, which was operated by a Russian carrier, crashed in the Sinai Peninsula after taking off from Sharm El Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board. (on.wsj.com/1Rwczw9)

- Activist investor William Ackman, with about $2 billion in losses on Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is struggling to salvage his big bet on the drug maker. For years, Ackman had put management on the hot seat, first as a short seller and more recently as an activist investor. Now he is on the receiving end. (on.wsj.com/1Wxfmfd)

- Danish conglomerate Maersk said its Maersk Line container-shipping unit would cut 4,000 jobs. It is also canceling options to buy six Triple-E vessels and pushing back plans to purchase smaller vessels as it copes with the deepest market downturn in the shipping industry since the 2009 global financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Hqpmuy)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co are snarling the flow of data to popular websites that help consumers manage their finances, according to people familiar with the matter. Banks, facing increasing competition from these companies, are becoming more protective of their customer information and are limiting how much data they pass on. (on.wsj.com/1Ha8woJ)

- United Auto Workers leaders are pressing members to ratify a proposed contract from General Motors Co after a handful of factories turned it down in initial rounds of voting, with union officials saying a costly strike is likely unavoidable if the deal fails, according to several people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OpG8lo)