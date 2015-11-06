Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some of the world's largest agricultural companies are looking to combine with one another as three years of shriveling crop prices have pressured profits, in what would be the industry's first big shake-up in at least a decade. Syngenta AG is discussing with DuPont a potential combination with that latter's agriculture division, according to people familiar with the matter. DuPont is also separately discussing a potential alternative agriculture deal with Dow Chemical Co, another person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1iGgB93)

- Computing hardware has long served as the critical backbone of business operations. Today, the Internet economy is powered by an infrastructure that has become virtual, and is controlled by a small handful of tech giants. (on.wsj.com/1LTl4jl)

- United Continental Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, who suffered a heart attack three weeks ago, said he plans to return to his job at the airline in the first quarter. (on.wsj.com/1WDT5XU)

- The crisis around Valeant Pharmaceuticals International deepened, as questions swirled about the tenure of Chief Executive Michael Pearson and the company's shares fell to their lowest level in two and a half years. (on.wsj.com/1Pe1XEC)

- The first U.S. jury to hear evidence about a sprawling scheme to manipulate a key benchmark interest rate convicted two former Rabobank traders. (on.wsj.com/1XTTTue)

- President Barack Obama added U.S. backing to the theory that a bomb may have brought down a Russian plane in Egypt, while U.K. officials made plans to ferry out thousands of British tourists left stranded when commercial flights from Sharm El Sheikh were suspended. (on.wsj.com/1WDLBEa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)