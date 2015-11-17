Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the
- An Islamic State operative suspected of helping organize
the Paris attacks had been monitored in Syria by Western allies,
seeking to kill him in an airstrike. However, they could not
locate him in the weeks before the plot was carried out. (on.wsj.com/1MyvOlg)
- Marriott International Inc agreed to acquire
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc for $12.2
billion, a surprise outcome to a heated process that involved
some of the world's largest hotel groups. (on.wsj.com/1MyvTW5)
- The Food and Drug Administration, in a report released on
the eve of a congressional hearing Tuesday, said certain
laboratory tests "may have caused or have caused" actual harm to
patients by producing erroneous results. At issue are so-called
lab-developed tests, or LDTs, which are produced and performed
within a single hospital or corporate laboratory. (on.wsj.com/1Myx3Rv)
- Cuban migrants, fearing the gate will soon close on their
easy access to legal U.S. residency, have been surging by the
thousands through Mexico in a bid to touch soil in southern
Texas. The surge was prompted by the detente between Washington
and Havana, which restored diplomatic relations in December. (on.wsj.com/1Myx5sy)
- Cable tycoon John Malone's Liberty Global PLC
agreed to buy Caribbean cable operator Cable & Wireless
Communications PLC for $5.3 billion, strengthening the
acquisitive company's foothold in an emerging market that's ripe
for additional consolidation. (on.wsj.com/1Myx9sl)
