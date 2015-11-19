Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Skeptical investors forced Square Inc to sell shares in its initial public offering for less than what the mobile payment startup had hoped, further souring the market for new technology company stock. The company, founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, priced at $9 a share late Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1X079jX)

- The Obama administration, European and Arab allies are seeking to peel Russia away from its alliance with Iran, a partnership that bolstered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said senior diplomats involved in efforts to end Syria's lengthy conflict. (on.wsj.com/1X07xie)

- ConAgra Foods Inc said it plans to shed part of itself for the second time this year, extending Chief Executive Sean Connolly's transformation of the company by spinning off a line of frozen potato products with nearly $3 billion in annual sales. (on.wsj.com/1X07EdO)

- Ford Motor Co's tentative four-year labor deal is in jeopardy as more than half of those voting so far have rejected the pact, and two days remain for workers to cast ballots, posing another potential setback for the United Auto Workers. Final votes on the contract will be cast on Friday, and include major Ford assembly plants in Michigan and Chicago, whose members are yet to vote. (on.wsj.com/1X07F1a)

- Barclays PLC agreed to pay $150 million to resolve an investigation by New York's banking regulator into a trading practice that allowed the bank to exploit a milliseconds-long lag between an order and its execution that sometimes hurt its clients, the latest fallout from the bank's foreign-exchange business. (on.wsj.com/1X07FOM)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)