Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- For a decade, Takata Corp employees in the U.S.
raised concerns internally about misleading testing reports on
air bags that later became prone to explosions, according to
documents reviewed by Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1OfGx8R)
- When federal regulators launched a crackdown on alleged
discrimination in auto lending two years ago, they calculated
they could secure a market-shaping settlement by going after a
company unlikely to fight the charges because it needed to avoid
a complaint to clinch government approval for a broader
restructuring, according to a report, based on internal
documents and emails written by the staff of Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau. (on.wsj.com/1OfGFoU)
- A U.S. investigation into potential foreign bribery by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed evidence of possible
misconduct by the retailer in Brazil, after investigators found
little to support the sweeping allegations involving Mexico that
initially prompted the probe, according to documents and people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OfGMkm)
- The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether
Comcast Corp's business practices in the $5 billion
cable advertising-sales market violate federal antitrust law,
according to a document reviewed by Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1OfGU3i)
- The California Public Employees' Retirement System, known
as Calpers, said it has paid $3.4 billion in performance fees to
private-equity managers since 1990, providing the most
significant disclosure yet in a debate at retirement plans over
whether Wall Street is worth the price of admission. (on.wsj.com/1OfH5vx)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)