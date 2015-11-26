Nov 26 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Retail prices of 19 brand-name prescription drugs for dermatologic conditions ranging from acne to cancer increased five-fold on average between 2009 and 2015, according to a JAMA Dermatology study that adds new fuel to the burgeoning debate over the cost of medicines. (on.wsj.com/1PPYfB8)

- The top commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan said on Wednesday that the American service members most closely associated with the deadly bombing of a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan have been suspended from duty. (on.wsj.com/1PPYlcb)

- Volkswagen AG's emissions crisis deepened on Wednesday, as U.S. environmental authorities and German prosecutors launched new investigations into allegations of cheating, even as the company gave an upbeat presentation of its plan to fix millions of tainted cars in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1PPYmg5)

- Daily fantasy sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel appeared in court Wednesday to argue vigorously against the New York attorney general's plan to shut them down in the state. (on.wsj.com/1PPYtbC)

- The chief executive of Brazil's largest independent investment bank and a powerful ruling party senator were arrested early Wednesday as part of an investigation into a massive corruption scandal at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (on.wsj.com/1PPYwUM)