- China plans to build its first overseas naval installation
in the East African nation of Djibouti, expanding the
geographical reach of its armed forces as Beijing seeks to
protect its growing economic and security interests around the
globe. (on.wsj.com/1Hrko6c)
- Russia announced plans to impose sanctions on an array of
Turkish economic interests in response to Turkey's shoot down of
a Russian warplane, as Ankara called for calm. (on.wsj.com/1HrkyKO)
- The biggest banks in the United States are making far
fewer loans to small businesses than they did a decade ago,
ceding market share to alternative lenders that charge
significantly higher rates, according to an analysis of the
banks' federal regulatory filings. (on.wsj.com/1Hrl0Ja)
- China's SZ DJI Technology Co, the world's top
consumer-drone maker, is setting its sights on the agriculture
industry with the launch of a crop sprayer that will test
whether farming is fertile ground for drone technology. (on.wsj.com/1Hrlw9X)
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation, a U.K.-based nonprofit that
makes cheap, bare-necessities computer processors, on Thursday
released its cheapest product yet - a $5 computer called Pi
Zero. (on.wsj.com/1HrlGhI)
