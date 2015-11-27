Nov 27 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China plans to build its first overseas naval installation in the East African nation of Djibouti, expanding the geographical reach of its armed forces as Beijing seeks to protect its growing economic and security interests around the globe. (on.wsj.com/1Hrko6c)

- Russia announced plans to impose sanctions on an array of Turkish economic interests in response to Turkey's shoot down of a Russian warplane, as Ankara called for calm. (on.wsj.com/1HrkyKO)

- The biggest banks in the United States are making far fewer loans to small businesses than they did a decade ago, ceding market share to alternative lenders that charge significantly higher rates, according to an analysis of the banks' federal regulatory filings. (on.wsj.com/1Hrl0Ja)

- China's SZ DJI Technology Co, the world's top consumer-drone maker, is setting its sights on the agriculture industry with the launch of a crop sprayer that will test whether farming is fertile ground for drone technology. (on.wsj.com/1Hrlw9X)

- The Raspberry Pi Foundation, a U.K.-based nonprofit that makes cheap, bare-necessities computer processors, on Thursday released its cheapest product yet - a $5 computer called Pi Zero. (on.wsj.com/1HrlGhI) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)