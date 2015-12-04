Dec 4 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Avon Products Inc is close to selling part of its business to a private equity firm just as an activist investor is readying its own campaign to turn around the struggling 130-year-old beauty products seller.(on.wsj.com/1IsMsq9)

- A jury on Thursday convicted former Massey Energy Chief Executive Don Blankenship of conspiracy to violate federal mine-safety laws but acquitted him of more onerous counts of lying to regulators and investors in connection with 2010 coal mine explosion that killed 29 miners. (on.wsj.com/1IsMApw)

- NRG Energy Inc's high-profile Chief Executive David Crane stepped down on Thursday in the face of investor unhappiness over his investments in renewable energy and this year's 59 percent drop in the power generation company's share price. (on.wsj.com/1IsMDBU)

- San Francisco startup Lyft Inc confirmed Thursday it is teaming up with Southeast Asia's GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd and India's Ola to allow users of each app to hail rides from drivers of the other apps while they are traveling to the other country. (on.wsj.com/1IsMKx3) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)