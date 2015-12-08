Dec 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block Staples Inc's roughly $6 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc, a deal that would create an office supplier with nearly $40 billion in annual sales. (on.wsj.com/1QsBh1U)

- Consumer products makers Newell Rubbermaid Inc and Jarden Corp are in talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would put Sharpie markers, Graco baby strollers and Mr. Coffee machines under one roof. (on.wsj.com/1QsBl1z)

- Icahn Enterprises on Monday offered to buy Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack - for $15.50 a share in cash, casting doubt on Bridgestone Corp's previously announced purchase of the car parts and repair company. (on.wsj.com/1QsBpOR)

- In a rare move for the sportswear maker, Nike Inc has signed a lifetime endorsement deal with basketball star LeBron James. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available. (on.wsj.com/1QsBsdF)