Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The potential merger of DuPont Co and Dow Chemical
Co could spur agricultural rivals to forge their own
partnerships, further shrinking the handful of companies that
dominate the global seed and pesticide business. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WdTz)
- More than a year after it was announced, Halliburton Co's
$35 billion deal to buy Baker Hughes Inc is
facing a growing list of antitrust concerns from the U.S.
Justice Department and other competition authorities worldwide
that could threaten the combination. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WfuA)
- United Parcel Service Inc is straining to handle a
surge in online sales that has resulted in more holiday volume
than it had expected, causing a wave of disruptions that could
spell trouble for the holiday season. (on.wsj.com/1Y0WhTd)
- Volkswagen AG on Thursday blamed a damaging
emissions crisis on a "chain of mistakes" that began with the
company's diesel push into the United States in 2005 and
"culture of tolerance" for rule-breaking that allowed the
deception to continue for a decade. (on.wsj.com/1Y0Wm9t)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)