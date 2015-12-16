Dec 16 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Congressional leaders reached a major spending and tax deal Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republicans, according to lawmakers and aides. The apparent agreement, which hasn't been announced by Democrats, was reached after weeks of negotiations over both the $1.15 trillion spending bill for fiscal year 2016 and legislation that would revive and extend dozens of lapsed and expiring tax breaks. (on.wsj.com/1TP3I9A)

- Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are preparing to charge high-ranking Venezuelan officials with trafficking cocaine to the U.S., a person familiar with the case said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1NoIduP)

- European Union officials reached agreement Tuesday on a pan-European digital-privacy law, creating a strict new legal framework that will have ripple effects globally on how companies can use individuals' personal information. (on.wsj.com/1RQgVR4)

- Qualcomm Inc ruled out splitting itself up despite pressure for change from an activist investor and scrutiny of the semiconductor company's business by antitrust authorities. (on.wsj.com/1MeQ760)

- Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd is in advanced talks with Chinese state-backed grain trader Cofco to sell its remaining stake in its agricultural unit, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QoonE0)