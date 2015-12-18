Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli - who gained
notoriety earlier this year for significantly raising prices on
drugs - was arrested on charges of securities and wire fraud
based on his former work at a hedge fund. (on.wsj.com/1UExWgM)
- Apple Inc, facing renewed questions about its
growth prospects, named Senior Vice President Jeff Williams its
chief operating officer, filling a role that has been vacant
since Chief Executive Tim Cook assumed his post in 2011. (on.wsj.com/1IbcQoC)
- Cancer-care giant 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
agreed to pay $19.75 million to settle allegations that
its doctors performed a bladder-cancer test on Medicare patients
more often than medically necessary, according to people close
to the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1NAKNvH)
- Morgan Stanley plans to trim as many as 5 percent
of its stock-trading employees early in 2016, part of an annual
exercise to cull some of its less critical staff. (on.wsj.com/1YomPZA)
- Apple Inc said it plans to bring its mobile-payments
service, Apple Pay, to China "as soon as early 2016," securing
agreements with the country's state-run UnionPay and 15 Chinese
banks. (on.wsj.com/1Zf7JrF)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)