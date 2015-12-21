Dec 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Iranian hackers infiltrated the control system of a small dam less than 20 miles from New York City two years ago, sparking concerns that reached to the White House, according to former and current U.S. officials and experts familiar with the previously undisclosed incident. (on.wsj.com/1OFc140)

- In Martin Shkreli's first interview since he was charged Thursday for allegedly misleading investors in his hedge funds and raiding a public company to cover the losses, Shkreli told The Wall Street Journal he had been targeted by authorities for his much-criticized drug-price hikes and over-the-top public persona. (on.wsj.com/1kbByJV)

- U.S. health regulators are investigating complaints about laboratory and research practices at Theranos Inc by two former employees of the blood-testing startup company, according to people familiar with the inquiries. (on.wsj.com/1YqgO43)

- Shari Redstone's father, 92-year-old Sumner Redstone, offered her a deal, in November 2014, worth $1 billion for her 20 percent stake in National Amusements Inc, the holding company through which he controls media giants Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QE4KHP)