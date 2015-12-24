Dec 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Obama administration pursued secret communications
with elements of Syria's regime over several years in a failed
attempt to limit violence and get President Bashar al-Assad to
relinquish power, according to U.S. and Arab officials. (on.wsj.com/1IrMJdh)
- Brian Dooley, a New Hampshire Republican, represents the
GOP's biggest fear: a voter who would rather stay home on
Election Day than support the party's current front-runners. (on.wsj.com/1NDiwH5)
- Ahead of an expected lifting of sanctions, several U.S.
corporate giants including personal-computer seller HP Inc
and General Electric Inc's oil-services unit are
actively exploring a market entry into Iran. (on.wsj.com/1NM5Qva)
- Turkey's stepped-up military campaign to crush Kurdish
insurgents has reduced some urban neighborhoods in the southeast
of the country to battle zones, raising fears the conflict could
escalate and spread elsewhere in the country unless peace talks
resume. (on.wsj.com/1QXCuP0)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)