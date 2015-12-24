Dec 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration pursued secret communications with elements of Syria's regime over several years in a failed attempt to limit violence and get President Bashar al-Assad to relinquish power, according to U.S. and Arab officials. (on.wsj.com/1IrMJdh)

- Brian Dooley, a New Hampshire Republican, represents the GOP's biggest fear: a voter who would rather stay home on Election Day than support the party's current front-runners. (on.wsj.com/1NDiwH5)

- Ahead of an expected lifting of sanctions, several U.S. corporate giants including personal-computer seller HP Inc and General Electric Inc's oil-services unit are actively exploring a market entry into Iran. (on.wsj.com/1NM5Qva)

- Turkey's stepped-up military campaign to crush Kurdish insurgents has reduced some urban neighborhoods in the southeast of the country to battle zones, raising fears the conflict could escalate and spread elsewhere in the country unless peace talks resume. (on.wsj.com/1QXCuP0) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)