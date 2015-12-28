Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co is facing calls to add air bags as standard equipment on its popular compact cars in Mexico, mirroring broader pressure on auto makers to provide basic safety equipment even when governments don't mandate it. (on.wsj.com/1YGZlEw)

- A powerful cluster of tornadoes roared through North Texas on Saturday night, killing 11 people and causing widespread damage, police officials said. (on.wsj.com/1IxtXkG)

- China's antigraft watchdog detained the chairman of China Telecom Corp Chang Xiaobing on suspicion of "severe disciplinary violations," according to a one-sentence statement posted Sunday on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party's top anticorruption agency. The phrase is the agency's byword for corruption allegations. (on.wsj.com/1ZvTcrC)

- Grossing a tremendous $153.5 million on its second weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates, Walt Disney Co's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" continued to break records, including the biggest second weekend of all time. On a global basis it reached $1.09 billion this weekend and became the fastest movie in history to pass $1 billion. (on.wsj.com/1QQNiAh)

