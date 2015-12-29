Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said Chief Executive Michael Pearson is on medical leave after
being diagnosed with severe pneumonia, reigniting investor
concerns about the troubled drugmaker. (on.wsj.com/1Vmm7My)
- Lemmy Kilmister, long an indomitable force in hard rock
who led the band Motörhead for 40 years, died Monday, according
to a statement posted on the band's official Facebook page. The
band's singer, bass player and lead songwriter had turned 70 on
Christmas Eve. The cause of death was "an extremely aggressive
cancer," the band said. (on.wsj.com/1QXaOvf)
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his bid for Pep
Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack to value the automotive parts and
repair chain at $1 billion, topping last week's sweetened merger
pact with Bridgestone Corp. (on.wsj.com/1NMNdcO)
- After violent winter weather killed at least 43 people
this past weekend, the first winter storm of the season
threatened to unleash more flooding in the Midwest and icy
conditions in parts of the Northeast. (on.wsj.com/1UeTXlq)
- Venture capitalist Bill Gurley is stepping down from the
board of GrubHub Inc amid mounting competition - and
growing potential for conflicts of interest - in the business of
food delivery. (on.wsj.com/1mMF0wm)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)