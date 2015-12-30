Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the
- DuPont Co plans to cut 1,700 jobs in its home state
of Delaware as it pursues $700 million in cost savings ahead of
its planned merger with Dow Chemical Co. (on.wsj.com/1RQ3HVv)
- Palantir Technologies Inc has no interest in going public.
Some of its earliest investors, employees and even Palantir
co-founders are trying to cash in anyway. Investment firms
launched by Peter Thiel, a Palantir co-founder and chairman, are
seeking to sell more than $100 million of their shares in the
Palo Alto, California, data-mining company, say stockbrokers and
venture capitalists. (on.wsj.com/1QWIzx3)
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday he would
approve a stopgap budget to keep the state's public schools from
closing next month, temporarily ending a six-month standoff with
the Legislature but leaving key issues unresolved for future
budget talks. (on.wsj.com/1OrP43W)
- Bridgestone Corp said Tuesday that it wouldn't
counter the latest bid for the Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
submitted by billionaire investor Carl Icahn earlier
this week, apparently surrendering in what has been a continuing
tug of war for the auto parts and repair chain. (on.wsj.com/1Jf4RHc)
- Sidecar Technologies Inc, a smaller rival to Uber whose
investors include Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures and British
billionaire Richard Branson, said it is shutting down its
ride-sharing and delivery service and reassigning its staff to
new projects. (on.wsj.com/1OYzZHC)
