- Hollywood had its biggest year at the box office, thanks
to a handful of blockbusters. But the runaway success of "Star
Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World" raises questions
about the movie industry's health. (on.wsj.com/1Up4I4P)
- A growing number of people in the United States are
turning to healthcare ministries to cover their medical expenses
instead of buying traditional insurance, a trend that could
challenge the stability of the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1mytswf)
- Investors who poured billions into China's homegrown
technology companies scored big during 2015. But increasingly,
it looks like the easy money has been made and this year could
prove tougher. (on.wsj.com/1R5L7bI)
- Tesla Motors Inc delivered 17,400 vehicles in the
last three months of 2015, the most in a quarter by a wide
margin and 75 percent more than a year earlier as the company
rushed to hand over Model X sport-utility vehicles to customers
who have been waiting for three years since making a deposit. (on.wsj.com/1JnIPlR)
